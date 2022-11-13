Jerusalem Post

The Head of the Northern Command Maj.-Gen.Uri Gordin held a preliminary investigation into the major weapons theft from the Tznobar military base over the weekend and was told that the thieves took advantage of weak points in the base’s security. Gordin was presented with the main points of the investigation by the commander of the 210th Division Brig.-Gen Zion Ratzon on Sunday at the base on the Golan Heights. Thieves stole some 70,000 5.56-millimeter bullets and some 70 grenades designed to be launched from M-203 grenade launchers near the northern town of Katzrin.

