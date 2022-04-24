Breitbart

Thieves stole an estimated $140,000 worth of merchandise from an Ohio Louis Vuitton store in a midday robbery Wednesday, authorities said. Between eight to ten masked individuals were dropped off at the Kenwood Town Centre shopping mall in Sycamore Township at around 3:00 p.m., WXIX reported. The mall is situated about 11 miles northeast of Cincinnati. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said the group of suspects made their way to the high-end Louis Vuitton store, pushed past employees, and nabbed “every item on the showroom floor,” according to the outlet: The HCSO originally reported the suspects made off with $413,000 worth of goods, but the number has been updated to $140,000, WCPO noted. The HCSO said that following the robbery, the suspects fled in a black sedan and dark gray SUV, which were last observed traveling northbound on Interstate 71, WXIX reported. Authorities have not arrested any suspects, and the investigation remains ongoing, Fox News said.

