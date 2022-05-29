NEW YORK POST:

Thieves used power tools to cut through an altar at a Brooklyn church and steal a $2 million, jewel-encrusted relic – while also decapitating statues of angels, cops and church officials said Sunday.

The crooks entered St. Augustine’s Roman Catholic Church at 116 Sixth Avenue and used the tools to cut open an altar sometime between Thursday and Saturday, cops said.

Once inside, they took “a pure 18-karat gold tabernacle with jewels” that is believed to be from 1888 and worth about $2 million, cops said. The item was used to conduct the rites of sacrament of communion.

The statues of angels that flanked the relic were also decapitated, church officials said.

“This is devastating, as the Tabernacle is the central focus of our church outside of worship, holding the Body of Christ, the Eucharist, which is delivered to the sick and homebound,” said Father Frank Tumino, pastor of St. Augustine.

