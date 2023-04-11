Around 7 pm on April 2 thieves made off with about $500,000 worth of Apple products after tunneling their way into a Seattle Apple store. According to a report by the Daily Mail, the burglars cut open a 12 by 18-inch hole from the neighboring coffee shop’s bathroom, into the store’s storage area.

Employees didn’t know the crime had occurred until they came in to work the next day. When they proceed to notify police.

The Seattle Coffee Gear regional manager Eric Marks stated that their “front door was locked, they pried our front door open.” A report from local news KOMO, said that this is the first time they have had to deal with something like this and the damages cost them around $1,800.

Lynwood police noted based on the mall’s security footage that the thieves were wearing masks and left no fingerprints at the scene. Saying that the heist was “well-thought-out.” It is unknown if they were hiding out in the coffee shop after it closed, or if they broke in there prior to the Apple store.

LPD Communications Manager Maren McKay stated that “approximately 436 iPhones in total were taken out of the back,” and “in total, about $500,000 worth of merchandise was stolen, and that’s iPhones, iPads, and Apple watches.”

