Fox Business:

Trump: I’m not wasting my time on a virtual debate

President Trump argues that ‘everybody’ is ‘trying to protect Biden’ in his first interview since leaving Walter Reed Military Medical Center.

President Trump said Thursday he will not participate in the next presidential debate — just minutes after the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) announced that the showdown, slated for Oct. 15, will be virtual.

In his first interview since being treated for coronavirus, Trump told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo that the CPD did not give him any warning for the decision and that he disagrees with the change.

“No, I’m not going to waste my time on a virtual debate,” Trump said Thursday morning, in a phone interview that lasted nearly an hour and covered a variety of topics, including fracking, the vice presidential debate and the Russia probe.

“The commission changed the debate style and that’s not acceptable to us,” Trump continued. “I beat him in the first debate, I beat him easily.”

The president added that he expected to “beat him in the second debate also” and accused those making the decisions of helping his opponent.

“They’re trying to protect Biden,” Trump said. “Everybody is.”

Addressing his physical condition days after he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 diagnosis, the president said he and his wife are doing much better.

“She’s feeling good, I’m feeling good. Really good,” he said. “I had a case. I got it knocked out,” he added later.

Trump said he feels capable of getting back on the campaign trail but will continue to take precautions for the time being.

