Susan Rice was named by President-elect Joe Biden to lead his White House domestic policy council on Thursday.

The former UN ambassador and National Security Advisor was on the shortlist to be Biden’s vice presidential running mate and also missed out on the Secretary of State nomination.

The 56-year-old Rice will be among the most prominent Black women in Biden’s administration. Rice was also in the running to become Biden’s running mate before he picked California Sen. Kamala Harris.

Rice’s appointment as director of the White House Domestic Policy Council raised some eyebrows because she is mostly known as an expert in foreign policy. Rice’s role overseeing the council does not require Senate confirmation.

Rice is unpopular with Republicans in part because of her leading role in the response to the 2012 terror attack on American diplomats in the Libyan city of Benghazi.

Biden also nominated Denis McDonough, a former chief of staff for President Barack Obama, as Veterans Administration secretary.

The twin announcements continue the trend of Biden sticking with familiar officials for top spots, with an emphasis on gender and racial diversity.

