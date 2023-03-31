A Manhattan Grand Jury voted to indict President Trump on garbage charges on Thursday.

The exact charges are not known at this time and the jury announced on Wednesday that they are going on a month-long break.

Trump was accused of a misdemeanor for paying porn star Stormy Daniels that was elevated to a felony under Soros-funded DA.

The Trump Campaign released a statement moments ago:

Taylor Budowich, CEO of Make America Great Again Inc. released this statement moments ago.

“This is not an indictment of a crime— there was no crime— Instead, this news is the indictment of a failed nation. President Trump is promising to peacefully end the war in Ukraine, dismantle the deep state, and save our country by putting America first. For that, the political elites and powerbrokers have weaponized government to try and stop him. They will fail. He will be re-elected in the greatest landslide in American history, and together we will all Make America Great Again.”

