THE NEW YORK TIMES:

It often started with a hope for love, then quickly turned into a promise of gold. In one tragic case, it ended in death.

A woman had struck up a romance on a dating website with a man who said he was a United States soldier stationed overseas. He claimed to have more than $12 million worth of gold from Syria but needed help bringing it to the United States, so she sent him $93,000.

He sent back a photograph of an Israeli diplomat she was supposed to meet at the Baltimore airport who was going to bring her “two trunks with ‘family treasure’,” according to a criminal complaint. But he never showed up. The next day, she killed herself.

The United States attorney for New Jersey has said that the woman’s death was part of a complex and brazen fraud that swindled more than 30 people out of about $2.1 million.

The scheme, officials said, was run by two people in New Jersey and their associates in Ghana. It usually involved someone posing as an American service member on a dating website and “wooing” a target “with words of love,” according to the complaint.

While internet frauds have persisted for years, the breadth of the swindle stands out, as well as the fact that it led to arrests.

On Wednesday, the F.B.I. arrested one New Jersey man, Rubbin Sarpong, for conspiracy to commit wire fraud. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison and $250,000 in fines. A lawyer for Mr. Sarpong did not respond to a message seeking comment.