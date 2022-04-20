BREITBART:

Militants of the outlawed Nigerian separatist group known as the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) perpetrated a deadly armed attack on both Nigerian soldiers and civilians on Easter Sunday in southern Nigeria’s Imo state, Nigeria’s Premium Times online newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Armed members of the IPOB attacked the Ihioma community in Imo state’s Orlu Local Government Area on April 17, killing an unspecified number of Nigerian civilians and troops.

“The gunmen … were said to be on a manhunt for members of Ebubeagu Security Network, who reportedly arrived in the area last Saturday [April 16],” according to the Premium Times.

A coalition of state governors across Nigeria’s southeastern region established the Ebubeagu Security Network in late 2021 to support local law enforcement “and other security agencies in checking the rising crime rates in the region,” according to Nigeria’s Sahara Reporters news website. The IPOB in December 2021 vowed to resist the Ebubeagu Security Network’s presence in regions it claims as its own separatist territory.

“The [IPOB] gunmen, it was learnt, were infuriated by the presence of the members of the security outfit in the area,” the Premium Times revealed on April 19 while reporting on the separatist militant group’s latest attack in Imo state.

