Detectives finally knew for certain that the McStay family didn’t disappear over the border into Mexico when, in November 2013, a motorcyclist found their remains buried high in the Mojave Desert.

A sledgehammer was buried next to them. Their skulls and jaws were shattered and fractured. None were wearing shoes, and the woman wore no shirt, just a bra speckled with white paint. That was a sign to detectives that the four dead bodies might be those of Joseph and Summer McStay and their two toddlers — a case that had captivated a global news audience.

The family of four had just moved into their Southern California home when they vanished on the night of Feb. 4, 2010. The paint was still fresh on the walls, the corners bordered by blue painter’s tape and the floors covered in newspaper. Their beige five-story stucco home looked “camped in rather than lived in,” as one prosecutor would later put it. It seemed the McStays left without bothering to pack up. Two children’s bowls full of popcorn were left uneaten on the couch. Bananas and a carton of eggs were left rotting on the counter. Their dogs were left in the yard, their bank accounts untouched.

But for years, in the absence of evidence of foul play, everyone from investigators to strangers who heard about the case on mystery TV shows grew to believe that perhaps the McStays had disappeared on purpose. Some claimed to have sighted the family alive in Indiana or Montana or Baja California. Others thought the McStays slipped over the border into Mexico, their SUV having been found abandoned near the border.

The discovery of their bodies, however, silenced all the wild theories — and finally Charles “Chase” Merritt, the last man to see Joseph McStay alive, knew police were coming to see him.

“San Bernardino County have said they are going to start the investigation over from the beginning,” Merritt, 62, McStay’s business partner, told the Daily Mail shortly after the bodies were found, “and if they do, they’ll have to talk to me.”

On Monday, a jury convicted Merritt of bludgeoning the family to death after his business relationship with McStay fell apart, bringing the nearly decade-long saga to a close and making Merritt eligible for the death penalty.

In a trial that began in January and lasted more than 50 days, prosecutors presented heaps of circumstantial evidence they say tied Merritt to the slayings, including his cellphone records and banking records, but little to no physical evidence. Prosecutors argued Merritt was motivated by “greed and self-interest,” setting out to kill Joseph McStay, 40, after the businessman, who owned a company that sold water fountains, informed Merritt he owed him more than $42,000.