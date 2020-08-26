CBS 2 – Wisconsin:

A 17-year-old boy is in police custody in north suburban Lake County, charged as a fugitive in connection with a shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, that left two people dead and another wounded.

The boy was arrested Thursday in Antioch on a warrant from Kenosha, charged with being a fugitive from justice, and is being held in the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center near Vernon Hills. Police have not named the suspect, but according to Lake County court records, the suspect is 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse.

According to the Associated Press, Antioch Police Cmdr. Norman Johnson said the suspect was arrested on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide.

An extradition hearing has been scheduled for Friday.

The shooting took place around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday near 63rd Street and Sheridan Road in Kenosha, amid a third night of unrest following the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake.

Social media videos captured a young man armed with a rifle shot and killed at least two people overnight in Kenosha, and wounded a third.

The incident was captured on a series of videos on social media, which show the gunman opening fire on a crowded street, and then walking past police responding to the scene without being taken into custody.

Some people living in Kenosha are leaving the city after escalating violence, riots, and looting; and police are still searching for the killer who opened fire Tuesday night on the streets of Kenosha.

In the wake of the shooting, there is growing concern about what could happen again later today.

