An Air Force veteran battling cancer was bitten more than 100 times by ants days before he died at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Georgia, according to his daughter.

Laquna Ross found her father, Joel Marrable, covered in swollen bite marks while visiting him at the Eagle’s Nest Community Living Center in Atlanta last week.

“When I took his hand out, it was really swollen, and he flinched,” she told the New York Daily News. “I was really worried and asked a staffer if she could come take a look.”

The staffer told Ross that “it’s getting better … you know … from the ants.”

Days earlier, one of the nurses had gone into Marrable’s room and discovered him “covered in ants,” the staffer said.

“She told me, ‘We thought Mr. Marrable was dead. We didn’t know what happened with all the ants. We jumped into action, took him into the shower and covered his nose so he could breathe while we washed them off,” Ross said.

Terrified by the description, Ross went to hospital administrators, who agreed to move her father to a new room in the middle of the night of Sept. 6. Marrable, 74, would die hours later, on Sept. 7.

Ross recalled her father keeping a good attitude throughout his battle with cancer.