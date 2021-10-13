NY Post

When Twitter banned the New York Post one year ago, it was clear from the start that the decision was arbitrary, hypocritical — and political. The Post asked our friends at Twitchy.com, a site dedicated to chronicling the worst of Twitter, to help collect some examples of things the service didn’t ban. Go after a Democratic politician and you’re flagged. But call for a Republican to die, and everything’s fine:

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei still gets to incite, such as calling for the deaths of American politicians:

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei did not have this tweet taken down.

An Oklahoma TV station and Rolling Stone falsely reported that hospitals were “overrun” with people overdosing on ivermectin. Turned out the story wasn’t true, and the one source made it up. Rachel Maddow of MSNBC still promotes it, though:

Rachel Maddow of MSNBC shared the false reporting from her account

