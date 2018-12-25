VANITY FAIR

If you blinked, you might have missed it. Somewhere between Election Day and your 500th gulp of holiday-party red wine, Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke went from being the new darling of the left to its leading bête noire. Not much of substance actually changed in that time, of course. O’Rourke inspired many, but still lost his Senate race, and he’s now winding down his time in the House. What has changed is that O’Rourke, having built an $80 million grassroots political movement from scratch, is now seen as one of the top contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination. The polls bear this out: A recent Des Moines Register survey of Iowa placed him third among possible Democratic candidates, behind known commodities Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

