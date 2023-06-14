Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ 2024 presidential campaign and billionaire Elon Musk have slammed the White House for a tweet celebrating the ‘LGBTQI+ Community’ and ‘our kids’ that are a part of it.

The Biden administration shared a video on Monday in honor of Pride month and showed the presidential estate lit in rainbow colors.

Biden says in the clip: ‘These are our kids. These are our neighbors. Not somebody else’s kids; they’re all our kids … LGBTQ Americans, especially children, you are loved, you are heard, and this administration has your back.’

The post’s reference to children was met with immense backlash from social media users, led by the official account for DeSantis’ campaign and Twitter boss Musk.

DeSantis’ campaign account shared screenshots from the video and wrote: ‘They are not your kids.’

READ MORE