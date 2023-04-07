Until last year, Madelyn Machado, 33 years old, worked for Meta. Except she says she didn’t really work at all.

Ms. Machado, who held a position as a recruiter, says that after joining the company in September 2021, she spent much of her time in meetings that didn’t accomplish anything, and that the parent of Facebook and Instagram had too many recruiters and not enough work for them to do.

“We just don’t hire anybody and, like, we still get paid,” she said she was told by other recruiters in a viral TikTok video documenting her experience. She added that she was paid $190,000 a year and was told she wasn’t expected to hire anyone in her first year, given that she was still learning the ropes. Meta declined to comment.

In recent weeks, other former tech workers have posted similar videos, racking up millions of views. They say they collected paychecks from large tech companies without doing much.

Such confessions—which have drawn plenty of criticism online—aren’t surprising, executives and industry professionals say. Tech companies that boomed during the pandemic were flush with cash, they say, and snapped up workers to build a deep bench and hoard talent from competitors, even if those workers weren’t being fully utilized.

