THE HILL:

Residents of nine mostly Western and Northeastern states were expected to live more than 80 years in 2019, while those born in two Southern states have a life expectancy of less than 75 years at birth, according to new government data released Thursday.

The National Center for Health Statistics data, shows signs that life expectancies had begun to plateau or even fall in many states across the country, a phenomenon demographers attribute to an opioid crisis that existed before the coronavirus emerged and has likely only gotten worse.

Americans born in Hawaii and California live the longest, according to the federal data, an average of 80.9 years each. They are followed by those in New York, Minnesota, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, Washington and Colorado, where the median person lives more than 80 years.

The median life expectancy for those born in Southern states, historically poorer than their northern neighbors, is far lower than the national average. Those born in West Virginia and Mississippi are expected to live less than 75 years. Residents of Louisiana, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky and Alabama all live less than 76 years on average.

Women tend to live longer than men, and women’s life expectancy is now north of 80 years old in more than two-thirds of states. The median man’s life expectancy is lower than 79 years old in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

