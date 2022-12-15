Accused crypto crook Sam Bankman-Fried and his FTX associates pumped nearly $95,000 in donations to at least 11 members of the House Financial Services Committee ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, federal records show.

The string of individual campaign donations has raised eyebrows given the 11 lawmakers serve on the committee currently probing last month’s collapse of the FTX crypto exchange.

The majority of contributions were made to Democrats — with New York Rep. Ritchie Torres receiving a total of $35,000 from various FTX-linked donors, according to The Post’s analysis of Federal Election Commission campaign data.

The House Financial Services Committee – which has 53 members total – was set to grill Bankman-Fried at a Tuesday congressional hearing. Their plans were derailed when the shaggy-haired former billionaire was arrested in the Bahamas hours earlier and slapped with a slew of fraud charges.

While Torres has already vowed to donate his FTX-tied campaign coffers to charity, at least one member — Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) — was quick to say he wouldn’t follow suit. Many others, meanwhile, have remained mum.

