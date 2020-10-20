Fox News:

Louis Farrakhan, Richard Spencer, Ali Khamenei, Nicolas Maduro, and O.J. Simpson have more freedom on Twitter than New York Post

Alexander Hamilton must be rolling over in his grave.

The New York Post, one of America’s oldest newspapers, founded by America’s first monetary expert-turned pop culture icon, has been muzzled on Twitter for reporting a bombshell that could affect the presidential election.

Twitter has refused to unlock the New York Post’s account since last Wednesday unless the outlet deletes multiple tweets about its reporting on 2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, the Post reported.

Both the San Francisco-based social media platform and Facebook came under fire this week after the two blocked users from sharing a Post article showing purported communication between 2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and an adviser to a Ukrainian energy company.

But while the Big Apple tabloid is gagged online, Twitter allows the likes of Louis Farrakhan, Richard Spencer, Ali Khamenei, Nicolas Maduro and O.J. Simpson to tweet freely.

Political satirist Tim Young, who has built his brand on Twitter, blasted the social media giant for silencing the Post.

“It’s reprehensible that the New York Post is still locked out of their Twitter for reporting the news when murderers, dictators and racists are still active.

It’s as if these other accounts push the narrative Twitter executives want and the Post doesn’t,” Young told Fox News. “Just remember, if you’re going to be a known terrible person on Twitter, you’ll be fine if you hate Trump or might make Trump look bad.”

Read more at Fox News