As California’s lawyer basic from 1999 to 2007, Invoice Lockyer was on the within because the state wrestled with a creating marijuana trade. However nowadays he’s watching the transformation from the surface, as co-founder of a licensed pot distributor in Lynwood.

Lockyer, whose four-decade public profession included a stint because the highly effective chief of the state Senate, is amongst a rising variety of former authorities leaders, bureaucrats and regulators who’ve joined or established monetary ties with the multibillion-dollar marijuana trade in the previous couple of years.

Greater than two dozen authorities officers in California have made the leap. Most, like Lockyer, jumped in after voters in 2016 accepted Proposition 64, which legalized rising, distributing and promoting hashish for leisure use.

Lockyer mentioned he was drawn by his fascination with seeing a brand new trade spring up.

“What has been interesting to me — an academic interest — is watching a whole new business sector evolve, from an illicit market to a legal system, and how people do it and the companies that get created. It’s rare that you ever get to see that,” Lockyer mentioned.

Different high California politicians who’ve entered enterprise relationships with the hashish trade embrace former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa; former Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa), who transitioned to the pot trade after dropping a reelection bid final yr; and former San Fernando Valley Assemblyman Felipe Fuentes, a Democrat whose lobbying agency has a hashish shopper that he says is dealt with by his companion.