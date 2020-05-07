NY POST

Police in Georgia received two calls prior to the shooting death of an unarmed black jogger — including a 911 call by the white man suspected in the slaying, according to a new report. The recordings give a chilling account of the moments before 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery was shot dead in February. “Hello, er, I’m out here in Satilla Shores,” Gregory McMichael, a retired district attorney investigator, said during the 911 call. “There’s a black male running down the street,” the Daily Mail reported Thursday. “I don’t know what street we’re on.” McMichael, 64, who was with his 34-year-old son, Travis, is heard saying, “Goddamn it, c’mon, Travis.” McMichael then gets off the call, and the 911 operator can be heard asking, “hello, where you at?” for the remainder of the 4 minute, 45-second call, but does not get a response.

READ MORE AT THE NY POST