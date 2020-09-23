Biz Pac Review:

The Commission for Presidential Debates announced the topics that President Donald Trump and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden will discuss at the first presidential debate next week.

Topics to be covered include both Trump’s and Biden’s records, the Supreme Court, the coronavirus pandemic, the United States economy, race and violence in the United States, and the integrity of the election, according to the Commission for Presidential Debates.

Fox News’s Chris Wallace will moderate the first debate, scheduled for Tuesday, September 29, at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland.

The debate will consist of six 15-minute segments, the commission announced Tuesday, each one dedicated to one of the aforementioned debate topics selected by Wallace.

