Fox News:

Heads up, consumers: If you’re using hand sanitizer to help protect against the novel coronavirus, a federal agency recently warned that at least nine such products should be avoided because they may contain a toxic chemical.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over the weekend announced that at least nine hand sanitizers made by Eskbiochem SA de CV in Mexico may be toxic “due to the potential presence of methanol (wood alcohol), a substance that can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested.”

“Methanol is not an acceptable ingredient for hand sanitizers and should not be used due to its toxic effects,” the FDA continued. “Consumers who have been exposed to hand sanitizer containing methanol should seek immediate treatment, which is critical for potential reversal of toxic effects of methanol poisoning.”

The affected products are as follows:

All-Clean Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-002-01)

Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-007-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-008-04)

Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-006-01)

The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-010-10)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-005-03)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-009-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01)

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-001-01)

More at Fox News