Nothing seems to scare the establishment more than a return to ‘normal’. And by ‘normal’, we mean a return to an environment outside of the tyrannical control of career politicians and bureaucrats who have got a taste for this ‘being king’ stuff and know that anyone who questions their edicts will be ‘canceled’ by their Covidian cultists.

So, a week after Johns Hopkins surgeon, Dr. Marty Makary, penned an Op-ed in the WSJ saying that we will have herd immunity by April… and was instantly disavowed as ‘dangerous’, some awkward ‘facts’ and ‘science’ have been dropped by none other than FundStrat’s Tom Lee.

So far, South Dakota, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Arizona, Oklahoma, Utah, and Tennessee are the nearest.

Lee’s “math” – which we also know is racist – appears to fit with Makary’s arguments for why the recent plunge in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths is not policy-related (no matter how much the politicians and their media lackeys push that narrative):

“…the consistent and rapid decline in daily cases since Jan. 8 can be explained only by natural immunity. Behavior didn’t suddenly improve over the holidays; Americans traveled more over Christmas than they had since March. Vaccines also don’t explain the steep decline in January. Vaccination rates were low and they take weeks to kick in.”

“Experts should level with the public about the good news…” exclaims Makary, and this data on imminent herd immunity puts more pressure on Fauci and Biden to come clean… despite their variant-fearmongering and “no return to normal until Christmas or beyond” predictions.

