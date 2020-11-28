Fox News:

Programs offer cash to attract new residents

The coronavirus pandemic has seen many Americans relocating out of crowded cities into more open places.

Even as a vaccine grows nearer, it’s possible that many businesses will opt to allow some employees to continue working remotely in order to save money on expensive office space, so more Americans may find they have new freedom in where they choose to live after the pandemic is finally over.

But how to choose where to live? Some cities that are looking to grow are now willing to incentivize outsiders to move.

Some of these programs have proven so popular that they’ve had to stop taking applications. Vermont’s New Worker Relocation Grant Program said in October that it was “fully subscribed” and waiting to see if state lawmakers would add more funding in January.

Still, there are other cities and states willing to pay you. Here’s a look at them and what they’ve got to offer.

Tulsa OK –

The Tulsa Remote program is offering new residents $10,000 and a membership at a co-working space.

The program intends to attract “a diverse group of talented professionals across multiple industries” to the city. The ideal applicant has a full-time job but can work from anywhere.

To be eligible, individuals must be 18 or older, live outside Oklahoma, be able to work remotely and be able to move to Tulsa within six months. They also must be legally able to work in the U.S.

The Ozarks –

The Northwest Arkansas Council is offering remote workers $10,000 plus a bicycle to move to Benton and Washington counties.

The council has $1 million to offer new residents. It aims to attract science, technology, engineering and mathematics professionals to the area in order to “build a richer long-term talent pipeline” to support the region’s economy.

To be eligible, future residents must be at least 24 years old, have at least two years of work experience, be employed full-time, live outside Arkansas and be able to relocate there within six months. They also need to be U.S. citizens or legally able to work in the U.S. Only one grant is available per household.

