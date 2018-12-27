US NEWS & WORLD REPORT:

Washington-based coalition Project Time Off reports the American workforce is under-vacationed, with more than half of U.S. workers leaving vacation time unused in 2017. Employees forfeited a combined total of 212 million days last year. What’s more, the group says those lost days amount to $62.2 billion in forfeited benefits across the workforce at roughly $561 lost per worker.

Americans actually used nearly a half-day more of vacation than the previous year, but employees are also earning more time off from employers – contributing to the gap, according to the group’s The State of American Vacation 2018 study. The increase, however, brings the national average up to 17.2 vacation days taken per employee.

Unused vacation days cost the U.S. economy some $255 billion in 2017, and Americans using that vacation time could have generated 1.9 million jobs, the group said.

As of March 2018, approximately 94 percent of full-time workers had access to paid leave (with access to one or more of the following: personal leave, vacation days or holidays), according to a report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That number dropped to 52 percent of part-time workers.

Here are the 10 most under-vacationed states ranked by total unused vacation days from Project Time Off, and the number of civilians participating in the labor force per state as of October 2018.

STATE UNDER-VACATIONED RANK TOTAL UNUSED VACATION DAYS CIVILIANS IN LABOR FORCE California 1 97,025,716 19,441,049 Texas 2 66,797,915 13,833,511 New York 3 40,908,174 9,735,860 Florida 4 37,046,788 10,245,720 Illinois 5 25,061,746 6,488,157 Pennsylvania 6 24,205,248 6,420,101 Georgia 7 22,570,455 5,152,204 Ohio 8 21,252,756 5,770,624 North Carolina 9 19,063,916 4,992,392 Virginia 10 18,393,329 4,353,510