ISOLATED Theresa May was last night holed up in No10 amid an extraordinary Cabinet bid to force her from power.

Brexiteer Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom quit over the PM’s bid to offer MPs the chance of a second EU referendum.

And seven other Cabinet ministers also told No10 they will not back Mrs May — a clear signal for her to step down.

But the PM refused to budge, with aides saying: “She is going nowhere until she gets Brexit done.”

Mrs May even refused a series of ministers’ demands for face-to-face talks, scrapping an appointment with Scottish Secretary David Mundell with ten minutes’ notice.

Former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith last night joked that Mrs May was virtually barricading herself in at Downing Street — saying: “The sofa is up against the door, she’s not leaving.”