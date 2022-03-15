MSN:

Rescuers are deeply troubled by what one is calling a cluster of fentanyl cases popping up in the Fort Lauderdale area after 10 people at two homes were hospitalized because of the potentially lethal drug fentanyl in a matter of 3 days.

Fentanyl is deadly. Even a few granules the size of salt from a shaker could kill you.

Four men were hospitalized Sunday after a medical emergency involving fentanyl, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Two of the men were found in respiratory arrest in the 1600 block of Southwest 40th Terrace in unincorporated Fort Lauderdale, Battalion Chief Michael Kane said.

Detectives found “drug residue” at the residence, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Testing determined the substance to be fentanyl. As of Monday afternoon, three of the men had been released from the hospital. The men are ages 39, 30, 28 and 26, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Four U.S. Military Academy cadets from West Point were among six people who overdosed on fentanyl-laced cocaine at a rental home Thursday in Wilton Manors. The cadets were on Spring Break. One of the cadets is on the football team.

