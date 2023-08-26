There’s a Major Problem With Ramaswamy’s Defense of Soros Scholarship

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has defended a Soros scholarship he accepted, claiming it came at a time when he “didn’t have the money” to pay for Yale Law School. But there is one problem with that argument. According to reports, the entrepreneur was already a multi-millionaire when he took it.

“There was a separate scholarship that I won at the age of 24-25, when I was going to law school in my mid-20s, in my early 20s, when I didn’t have the money and it was a merit scholarship that hundreds of kids win, that was partially funded, not by George Soros, but by Paul Soros a relative, his brother,” Ramaswamy said last month.

“And to be perfectly honest with you, I would have had to be a fool to turn down that scholarship at the age of 24,” he added.

