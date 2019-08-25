The Washington Examiner:

A sheriff’s deputy in Los Angeles County, California, admitted to investigators that he lied about being shot by a sniper while walking to his car Wednesday.

Angel Reinosa, 21, had said he was shot in the shoulder of his ballistic vest, which led to a massive manhunt that included a helicopter with police snipers.

“Reinosa admitted he was not shot at as he previously claimed,” L.A. County Homicide Capt. Kent Wegener said late on Saturday. “He also told investigators he had caused the holes in his uniform by cutting it. There was no sniper, no shots fired, and no gunshot injury sustained to his shoulder.”