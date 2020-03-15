The Entrepreneur Fund:

Originally reported in the New York Times (2:35 pm PDT, Sunday, March 15)

The aisles and aisles of empty retailer cabinets give the look that the United States, improbably and alarmingly, is operating out of meals.

But the nation’s greatest retailers, dairy farmers and meat producers say that isn’t so. The meals provide chain, they are saying, stays intact and has been ramping as much as meet the unprecedented stockpiling introduced on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Even so, consumers can probably anticipate to see empty cabinets intermittently, as the nation’s community of meals producers, distributors and retailers are stretched as by no means earlier than. Industries which can be calibrated to produce customers with simply sufficient of what they want on a given day can not sustain with a nationwide surge of relentless buying fueled in giant half by worry.

Food suppliers and retailers are actually not solely struggling to satiate crushing demand for canned soup and oat milk, they’re battling a notion that the scary scenes at the grocery retailer mirror a basic breakdown.

Read more at The Entrepreneur Fund