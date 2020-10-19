Newsweek:

by Rabbi Yaakov Menken , Managing Director, Coalition for Jewish Values

An I24News poll determined that 63.3 percent of Israelis would prefer to see President Donald Trump reelected, as opposed to 18.8 percent for Joe Biden. The majority believe that electing Biden would be harmful to the relationship between the U.S. and Israel.

But this difference pales in comparison to the new poll from Ami Magazine, which determined that 83 percent of the Orthodox, and fully 95 percent of the Charedi, traditional Orthodox, support the reelection of the president. Among Charedi respondents, only 2 percent said they plan to vote for Joe Biden.

The overwhelming majority of Israel’s Jews fled there escaping persecution elsewhere, primarily in the Arab world. They recognize President Trump for his fairness and his friendship, and for a foreign policy that has spread peace and helped ensure their safety. Trump vacated the Palestinian Authority’s veto power over Israel’s self-determination and withdrew funding from the vicious pay-to-slay bounties for the families of terrorists. His opponent pledges to reverse this policy.

Politicians from both parties—along with countless media pundits—assured us that a massive conflagration would result if the United States were to move its embassy to Jerusalem as Congress directed in 1995. Trump proved them wrong. Thanks to his bold action, numerous countries moved or plan to move their own embassies. Israel now has peaceful relations with the UAE, Bahrain and Kosovo, a deepened relationship with Serbia, suggestions of a thaw with Saudi Arabia, and multiple indications of future breakthroughs.

The same Ami Magazine poll showed overwhelming support for Israel in the Orthodox community, and one might be tempted to dismiss the Orthodox as “one-issue voters.” But this would be wrong.

For those who adhere to Jewish religious tradition, the right to free practice of religion is cherished as a privilege—recognition of this right is hardly universal. Attorney Nathan Lewin, a leading Orthodox legal advocate, described the present-day Supreme Court as the best for religious liberties seen in his lifetime, even before the nomination of Judge Amy Barrett. Many on the Left believe that modern “rights” advanced over the past few decades take priority over our 3,300-year-old Torah in a case of conflict.

Observant Jews endorse policies that build and support life, family and faith as good for all Americans. We insist upon private, parochial schools to educate our children. Orthodox Jews also recognize that denying funding to America’s finest is a recipe for disaster: the Bible demands judges and officers, for the alternative is anarchy.

