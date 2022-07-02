Daily Caller

.@AOC says she is getting her nails done as an act of “resistance” post-Dobbs. pic.twitter.com/jqFA1PyhJk — John Gage (@johnrobertgage) July 2, 2022

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York took to Instagram Friday to tell followers that she will be getting a manicure as a form of “resistance” in the wake of the recent Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.bb Representative Ocasio-Cortez explained that “personal acts of reclamation” can serve as personal forms of political protest even though people may feel powerless in light of the recent ruling, according to a tweet that reposted the New York congresswoman’s story: “I want to talk about personal acts of reclamation because sometimes people will say there’s nothing I can do…I feel so powerless… And there is no act too small that you can engage in,” the Representative reminded her followers. “Today, I have a personal errand: I need to redo my nails. And I’ve decided that I am going to use my new manicure as almost like a personal act of reclamation for me and my story,” AOC declared.

