Booker T Washington Quotes

There is another class of colored people who make a business of keeping the troubles, the wrongs and the hardships of the N-e-g-r-o race before the public.

Having learned that they are able to make a living out of their troubles, they have grown into the settled habit of advertising their wrongs – partly because they want sympathy and partly because it pays.

Some of these people do not want the N-e-g-r-o to lose his grievances, because they do not want to lose their jobs.

— Booker T. Washington