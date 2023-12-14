‘There Are No Exceptions!’: Orban Rejects Ukraine Membership at EU Showdown Summit

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has restated his position that Ukraine is not, by the EU’s own accession rules, ready to join the bloc and that no exception should be granted for this process ahead of a crunch meeting of European Union member heads of state (EUCO) today.

The presidents, prime ministers, and chancellors of European nations are meeting in Brussels today, with the enlargement of the bloc with new members, the war on the bloc’s borders in Ukraine, and the Israel-Gaza war all on the agenda. While many top European figures repeatedly express their desire to move on Ukraine’s potential future membership of the bloc, the EUCO meeting is set to feature a showdown between those pro-expansionist leaders and Hungary’s Viktor Orban, who preaches caution and warns the bloc’s own rules shouldn’t be set aside to expand into Ukraine at any cost.

“Enlargement is a merit-based process. There are no exceptions!”, Orban wrote as he had pre-conference meetings with top European leaders — apparently in a bid by characters like the German chancellor and European President Ursula von der Leyen to persuade Orban to climb down from his position — having earlier said Ukraine having a “swift” accession would have negative consequences for the European bloc.

