THE COLLEGE FIX:

Llamas came from farm that ‘specializes in llama-based therapy programs’

A group of “therapy llamas” recently showed up on Stanford’s campus, appearing as part of a promotion for a Stanford alum’s new mental health app.

The group of llamas showed up at the school to “decrease stress and promote wellness on campus” as well as promote an alumnus’s app which “aims to promote mental health by allowing its student users to find on-campus peer support,” The Stanford Daily reports.

The alumnus, Paul Watkins, said that he created the app, called Vibe, due to “his own stressful experience studying at Stanford.” According to its listing on the Apple app store, the app “lets you to talk about what matters to your mental health and to find community support from folks directly around you.”

“Whether it’s experiencing anxiety, admiring nature, or identifying as a first-gen student, your wellness is comprised of a variety of identities. Vibe aims to respect and assist that,” the listing says.