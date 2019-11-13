THE HILL:

Some cuddly canines are coming to the rescue of stressed-out Capitol Hill staffers.

Pet Partners, a therapy animal organization, and the Pet Industry Joint Advisory Council are bringing a batch of furry friends to the halls of Congress.

Therapy dogs will be ruff-ing it on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Room 902 of the Hart Senate Office Building and rooms 2043 and 2044 of the Rayburn House Office Building.

“Who better to bring comfort and relief to the hardworking folks on Capitol Hill than a furry group of loving, intuitive, and bipartisan Pet Partners therapy animals?” the groups asked in a news release touting the event.

The animals, which ITK hears will be registered therapy dogs, are meant to “offer congressional staff a break from the stress of wrapping up an exceptionally busy year” and to demonstrate the “health and wellness benefits of the human-animal bond.”