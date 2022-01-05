BREITBART:

Defunct biotech corporation Theranos, whose founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes was convicted of fraud and conspiracy, used the United States government’s H-1B visa program to employ dozens of foreign workers “akin to indentured servitude,” reports reveal.

This week, a federal grand jury convicted Holmes on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit fraud which include defrauding wealthy investors like the DeVos family out of hundreds of millions of dollars.

Holmes, along with her partner and former boyfriend Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, had raked in billions in investments from 2003 to 2015 by claiming that Theranos’ nanotechnology could retrieve tiny blood samples from patients and test them for a myriad of illnesses and diseases.

Holmes’ alleged nanotechnology breakthrough that vowed to end the days of having to take large samples of blood from patients to run standard blood tests was hailed by the establishment media, former President Bill Clinton, then-Vice President Joe Biden, and wealthy investors who ranged from Henry Kissinger to Rupert Murdoch.

