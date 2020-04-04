NewsMax:

Theodore Roosevelt’s great-grandson is tipping his cap to the former captain of the aircraft carrier named after his great-grandfather, Capt. Brett Crozier, calling him an American hero.

“In this era when so many seem to place expediency over honor, it is heartening that so many others are showing great courage, some even risking their lives,” Tweed Roosevelt, chairman of the Theodore Roosevelt Institute at Long Island University, wrote in an opinion column for The New York Times.

“Theodore Roosevelt, in his time, chose the honorable course. Captain Crozier has done the same.”

