Shocking new footage has shown zombified tranq addicts swaying on the sidewalk in Philadelphia – following presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s visit to the ‘warzone’ Democrat city.

Multiple spaced-out individuals were seen buckled over, with no control of their limbs, on the trash-filled corner of Kensington and Allegheny Avenues.

The Kensington neighborhood, ‘ground zero’ for the city’s drug epidemic, is often seen strewn with trash and addicts injecting drugs in the middle of the day.

The drug disaster has been fueled by the rise of Xylazine, known as ‘tranq’ – a lethal sedative that is used to enhance the effects of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine. The ‘zombie drug’ leaves users with rotting flesh – sometimes requiring amputation.

GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who has visited the site as part of his campaign, said that the sorry sights on the streets of Philadelphia had turned into an ‘open-air drug market.’

READ MORE