Pictured – Adam Kinzinger (a Republican, if you can believe that) turning on the waterworks for the January Yawn 6 Committee

The American Spectator:

We’re beginning to see what happens when they run out of shiny objects, and all that’s left is dull.

Tuesday the Jan. 6 Committee, which was constructed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as an edifice intended to resemble the 9/11 Commission without the attendant actual search for the truth of what happened that day, began what passed for its work.

Did you miss it? You didn’t. There wasn’t much to miss.

There was the committee’s newest member, the irritating Never-Trumper Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who is likely to be tossed out of office in a GOP primary by the very impressive Catalina Lauf. Kinzinger did his best to stoke interest in the committee’s proceedings, turning on the waterworks as he delivered a meaningless platitude: “Democracies are not defined by our bad days. We’re defined by how we come back from bad days.”

What does that even mean? It means Adam Kinzinger wants to be the next Joe Scarborough after the voters of his district run him out of office, so he spouts some high-sounding pabulum with tears in his eyes hoping someone will see it as an audition tape.

Kinzinger isn’t on the committee because his Republican colleagues wanted him on it. We know this because House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy pulled the five members of the committee he had nominated after two of them, Jim Banks of Indiana and Jim Jordan of Ohio, were rejected by Pelosi.

And McCarthy’s decision was roundly agreed upon by his caucus. They’d asked him to do it.

So what’s Kinzinger doing there? How did he get into the hearing room and find a seat at the dais? Why, Pelosi put him there, of course. Just like she put the other Republican on the committee — the politically septic Liz Cheney, who, like Kinzinger, isn’t long for Congress, and like Kinzinger is there to represent the ghost of Bush Republicanism against the living, breathing America that exists outside of the Beltway.

That America isn’t impressed by the Jan. 6 Committee. It hasn’t been from the beginning.

Did you know that the majority of Americans want to see a 50-state audit of the 2020 presidential election?

Probably not, since the ruling elite whom the Democrats so slavishly serve have done what they could to suppress that news.

But a poll a week ago by Rasmussen indicated that 55 percent of likely voters back forensic audits of election results to ensure there was no vote fraud. Only 29 percent oppose such audits, and 17 percent aren’t sure. This despite just 41 percent of respondents in the same poll who think Biden cheated to win.

What does that tell you? It tells you most Americans, even though they might not be convinced the election was stolen, are suitably unimpressed with the lectures from the Democrat Party and the ruling elite — media and otherwise — about how there was “no evidence of fraud” as to support forensic audits. Even 38 percent of Democrats supported a forensic audit of the election results, and this comes after messy and contentious such processes in Arizona and Georgia so far.

And, given this, we’re going to have a congressional committee dragging us through the Jan. 6 mud again? It’s as if Pelosi saw something nasty in the woodshed.

Apparently so did everyone else, as Tuesday’s hearing featured lots of fake tears and laughable over-emoting by witnesses testifying, not to mention the DNC apparatchik reporters covering the proceedings.

