AUTO TRADER:

I recently had the opportunity to drive a Trabant, which was an automobile manufactured by Communists in East Germany. And as I sat there in the driver’s seat, with smoke billowing out the tailpipe, staring at the gauge cluster — which contains no tachometer, no indication that you’ve turned on your headlights or turn signals, and no fuel gauge — I started to think that maybe, possibly, on some level, this is why Communism failed.

But I’ll get to the Trabant experience in a minute. First, let’s discuss why I was in a Trabant in the first place. This opportunity came about when I received an email from a reader named Robert Dunn, who runs a YouTube channel called Aging Wheels. Robert was trailering his Trabant across the country, from St. Louis to a Trabant meetup at the International Spy Museum in Washington, D.C., and he wanted to know if I’d like to check it out afterwards.

Coincidentally, it just so happened that I would be in Washington, D.C. that day for a weekend getaway with my fiancee. Did I want to interrupt a little of our vacation time to drive a poorly built, radically unsafe Communist car loaned to me by a random Internet stranger I’ve never met? Of course I did! So I dropped off my fiancee at a coffee shop in Fairfax, Virginia, and I met up with Robert and the Trabant.

For those of you who don’t know what the Trabant is, here’s a little history. After the Berlin Wall went up, the East Germans couldn’t exactly buy West German cars, on account of the fact that, you know, they had put up a wall to separate themselves, like two kids fighting in the back of a minivan. So West Germany made cars (like the Volkswagen Beetle), and East Germany made cars, too — that would be the Trabant.