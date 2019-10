CNN:

More than 250 million school-aged children and adolescents will be classed as obese by 2030, putting huge pressure on healthcare systems, a new report on childhood obesity warns.

There are currently 158 million obese children around the world, according to the World Obesity Federation’s first Atlas of Childhood Obesity, which calculated a risk score for obesity in the coming decade for 191 countries.

The report said children in developing countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America were particularly at risk, as a result of fast changing lifestyles along with the growing popularity and aggressive marketing of junk food.

“There’s a transition away from traditional diets and ways of doing things. People are expending less energy, becoming more sedentary and adopting a Western-style diet that’s high in sugar, oil, starch and fat,” Dr Tim Lobstein, director of policy at the WOF and one of the authors of the the report, told CNN.

The report said that no country included in the atlas would meet a target agreed to at a World Health Organization summit in 2013, which mandated that levels of childhood obesity should be no higher in 2025 than they were between 2010 and 2012. It added that four out of five countries it assessed had a less than 10% chance of doing so.