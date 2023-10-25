The world let Gazans burn synagogues. Now, Hamas burned Jews alive

Heinrich Heine is generally credited with saying that “where they burn books, they will ultimately burn people.” Growing up in the United States, I was taught that Heine’s statement was to some extent a prophecy of the Holocaust. In 1933, the Nazis engaged in a mass burning of books, many written by German Jews.

Five years later, in November 1938, the Nazis incited Kristallnacht, a nationwide series of pogroms that included the burning of synagogues and Torah scrolls. A mere three years later, the Nazis embarked on the Final Solution, which literally included the burning of the bodies of millions of Jews.

