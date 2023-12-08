The world is watching – fire these hateful presidents NOW: ELISE STEFANIK

Ask yourself one simple question: should calling for the genocide of Jews be considered harassment and bullying?Anyone with a sliver of decency knows the answer is emphatically ‘Yes’.Yet when the university presidents of Harvard, MIT and Upenn testified this week under oath to Congress as I questioned them over the rampant and unabated antisemitism infecting their institutions, I could barely believe what I was hearing.Rightly, their moral depravity has shocked the world.I asked each of the three presidents – Claudine Gay (Harvard), Sally Kornblut (MIT), Elizabeth Magill (Upenn) – a simply question, one that a child let alone the leaders of our finest universities could have answered.Does ‘calling for the genocide of Jews’ fall foul of their respective institutions’ codes of conduct?Each of them squirmed and evaded.

