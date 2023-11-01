The World is Taking Ukraine For Granted and Expects Success Too Quickly, Protests Zelensky

The “modern world” is too accustomed to success and the “colossal” effort by the nation to push back Russia’s invasion is not appreciated, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky told his people in his nightly address to the nation.

Many didn’t expect Ukraine to survive the Russian invasion when it came, but now it has they don’t appreciate how difficult that has been, Ukraine’s Zelensky said as part of his nightly televised address in remarks again appearing to address concerns about how long the war is lasting, and how much it is costing.

Echoing previous comments where he chastised his Western sponsors for wanting him to win the war faster, Zelensky told the camera on Tuesday night in remarks reproduced by Ukrainian state publisher Ukrinform that: “The modern world is arranged in such a way that it gets used to success too quickly.” In June, Zelensky had criticised those abroad for thinking the Ukraine war is like a war film and would be neatly wrapped up shortly.

He said then: “Whatever some might want, including attempts to pressure us, with all due respect, we will advance on the battlefield the way we deem best… Some people believe this is a Hollywood movie and expect results now. It’s not.”

