The U.S. Army has chosen to spotlight the personal journey of Maj. Rachel Jones, a transgender ‘woman’ and head of the U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s Cyber Division.

Trans Army Major discusses LGBTQ pride and diversity in the military.



This was posted to the IG account of the U.S. Army Sustainment Command.



The world is laughing at us. pic.twitter.com/a5kzXG0dMF — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 2, 2023

According to a recent Army publication, it was Jones’ transition from male to female that brought her back from the brink of severe depression and suicidal tendencies. Amidst international tensions and potential conflicts, it seems the U.S. Army has found the time to delve into the realm of personal storytelling and LGBTQ+ advocacy.

Last month, in observance of Pride Month, they’ve chosen to parade Maj. Jones’ tale as a testament to their inclusivity and, seemingly, as proof of their commitment to personnel welfare.

