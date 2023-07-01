The World Economic Forum (WEF) has unequivocally endorsed the adoption and proliferation of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) at the “Summer Davos” event this week.

The WEF showcased, through an array of discussions, the pivotal role of “public-private partnerships” in fashioning an integrated financial system.

As the members of the World Economic Forum (WEF) lift their champagne glasses in a toast to CBDCs, the alarm bells ring louder for the privacy and civil liberties of the common man.

The WEF, often described as an exclusive club of the world’s economic elites, has given its thumbs up to CBDCs, portraying them as the next financial evolution. But beneath the veil of this lies an insidious world where our privacy could be auctioned off to the highest bidder – the government.

CBDCs are essentially digital versions of national currencies, touted to bring about an efficient, secure, and accessible monetary system. However, the alarming aspect is the almost Orwellian control it could potentially hand over to central banks and governments. With digital currencies in place, the authorities can peer into your financial transactions with microscopic precision.

