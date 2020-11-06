Fox News:

Reached by phone, Devina Singh said she’d just been released from court following her arrest during a tumultuous night of anti-cop demonstrations by left-wing radicals chanting, “Burn the precinct to the ground!”

Asked why she spat in the sergeant’s face, she claimed: “After they hit us with their bikes repeatedly … and started attacking people.”

But video of the confrontation taken by The Post shows the uniformed sergeant standing in front of Singh, while she screams “F–k you, fascist!,” rears back, and hocks a loogie in his face.

The NYPD retweeted the video of the vile act late Wednesday, warning, “Actions like this will not be tolerated. Agitators who commit these acts will be arrested.”

Singh, 24, of Schwenksville, Pa., was arrested on charges of obstruction of governmental administration, violation of local law and harassment and given a desk appearance ticket.

Before hanging up on a reporter, Singh, without evidence, also accused cops of breaking her left arm.

Singh has been collared before for allegedly resisting arrest at a September protest in Manhattan, police said. The next month, she was busted on unlawful assembly charges at a demonstration in Brooklyn.

She boasted about her September arrest on her since-deleted Instagram, posting a photo showing her dressed in all black, with her hands behind her back.

“im so f—— mad … probs bc behind me (white shirt) is Deputy Inspector Elias J. Nikas AKA Little D— Nik,” she captioned the photo.

On Facebook, Singh said her arrest came at an “anti-ICE peaceful march” and called on fellow Indians to take action against “the civil rights struggle of our time.”

“I had four officers on my back, pinning me to the ground. I was forced to watch, while I was pinned, as they beat the kid next to me into the pavement,” she wrote.

“Take it to the streets and f–k the police; no justice, no peace.”

