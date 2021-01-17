Breitbart:

The highly politicized Lancet medical journal lauds the upcoming Biden inauguration as a chance for the “restoration of the global standing of the USA.”

NOTE – Savage was onto ‘The Lancet’ months ago, for its politicized approach to the Wuhan virus. The once-revered medical journal has gone flabby and politically correct in recent years. A prime example is an article from January 2020 advocating that “whiteness” itself is the cause of racism.

Trump’s “refusal to take the pandemic seriously” and his “personal indifference to the crisis” highlights “the degree to which leadership undergirds organisational preparation,” the Lancet claims in its intemperate rant.

Moreover, the diatribe continues, “Trump’s populist government has exacerbated existing inequalities and health outcomes” in the United States while dealing an “obscene over-response” to the Black Lives Matter protests during 2020.

In an unsigned January 16 editorial, the once venerable Lancet asserts that President Trump “provoked” the mob that stormed the Capitol on January 6 and that his “turbulent” legacy “imperils the health of Americans and the world.”

President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration is a fundamental reset and refocus of priorities,” the UK-based journal’s editors insist, “giving a chance for renewal and revitalisation of science and health agendas, and restoration of the global standing of the USA.”

The journal alleges the Trump administration:

…systematically weakened the role of science in federal policy, stacked review boards with industry figures, rolled back industrial and environmental regulations across government, and placed people in administrative positions in science and health agencies hostile to their missions. Trump has consistently undermined the independence and effectiveness of US science institutions.

Trump’s “refusal to take the pandemic seriously” and his “personal indifference to the crisis” highlights “the degree to which leadership undergirds organisational preparation,” the Lancet claims in its intemperate rant.

Moreover, the diatribe continues, “Trump’s populist government has exacerbated existing inequalities and health outcomes” in the United States while dealing an “obscene over-response” to the Black Lives Matter protests during 2020.

Now, thankfully, that is all over, the Lancet suggests, and “Democratic Party control of government could allow for a much more aggressive and proactive agenda on health than would have been possible with a divided government.”

“Democrats can protect and expand the ACA, tighten controls on the use of violence by police, and once again place global health leadership at the forefront of foreign policy,” the editors declare.

Read more at Breitbart